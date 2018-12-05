Delhi hit-and-run: 28-year-old driver of Mercedes that killed Dwarka fruit vendor arrested

Delhi hit-and-run: Nukul is a resident of Raj Nagar, Palam Colony and the son of a businessman.



Delhi hit-and-run: Days after one person was killed and another was injured by a Mercedes, the driver of the luxury car was arrested by Delhi police on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Nukul. The vehicle was also seized by the police. Nukul is a resident of Raj Nagar, Palam Colony and the son of a businessman. The posh car was registered in his mother’s name.

During the investigation, police found a Mercedes emblem at the spot. The police investigation that followed saw cops delve into details of about 4,000 cars of the same luxury car company sourced from the Road Transport Authority. The aim was to ascertain the exact vehicle that was used in the crime.

The incident ocurred on late Sunday night. The Dwarka South Police Station received information about the accident around 11.50 pm on Sunday. Thirty five-year-old Sarvesh, a fruit vendor and 30-year-old Inder were returning home after work from the weekly market when the speeding Mercedes ran them over. Sarvesh was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Inder, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to the Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s Transport Department came up with a draft policy on road safety. The draft policy, which was placed in the public domain, cited encroachments on roads as one of the prime reasons behind the road accidents in the national capital. The policy also laid down provisions to safeguard and reward the good samaritans who extend a helping hand to road accident victims and take them to hospital.

“Delhi government will bring into effect a non-motorised transport policy to specifically recognise the rights of non-motorised road users who are disproportionately from the poor sections of the society and will provide for dedicated resources and a policy framework to ensure a safe accessible road system network for them,” the draft policy stated.