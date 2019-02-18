Delhi High Court’s novel condition for bail: Man facing prosecution for molestation asked to plant 50 trees

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 12:21 PM

Justice Sunil Gaur said the principal of the school shall ensure that the tree plantation drive takes place and the investigating officer will file a compliance report in the court.

Man facing prosecution for molestation asked to plant 50 trees

A man facing prosecution in a molestation case has been asked by the Delhi High Court to plant 50 trees in a government school here while granting him anticipatory bail. Justice Sunil Gaur said the principal of the school shall ensure that the tree plantation drive takes place and the investigating officer will file a compliance report in the court.

The man approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the criminal case for the alleged offences of molestation, wrongful restraint and mischief under the IPC. He sought parity with a co-accused who has already been granted regular bail by the trial court. The FIR was lodged at Connaught Place Police Station last year.

The high court noted that the man, through his counsel, voluntarily submitted that he will plant 25 ‘neem’ trees and 25 ‘peepal’ trees in the nearly government school in east Delhi’s Chander Nagar within two weeks.

Read Also| Aircel-Maxis case: Court extends protection to P Chidambaram, Karti till March 8

“Let it be so done. The principal of the said school shall ensure that the plantation of these trees takes place. The investigating officer shall obtain compliance report and submit it along with the final report,” it said.

The court made it clear that in case the man misused the concession of pre-arrest bail or tampers with evidence, the state is at liberty to get this order revoked. It also said that the court was not commenting on merits of the case and made absolute the interim order of December 17, 2018, by which the man was granted interim protection from arrest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi High Court’s novel condition for bail: Man facing prosecution for molestation asked to plant 50 trees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition