Delhi High Court suspends summer vacation, to function in June to compensate for loss of work during restrictions

Delhi High Court suspends summer vacation, to function in June.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to cancel its summer vacation in the wake of inconvenience caused to the litigants due to the restrictions imposed on the functioning of the court due to coronavirus outbreak. According to a press note issued by the High Court, the court will function as usual during the summer vacation in the month of June. Besides, all subordinate courts will also work in the month of June.

The decision was taken by the full court to make up for the loss of court working hours and to ensure restoration of normalcy in the functioning of the courts at the earliest.

The court modified the resolution of the full court dated September 16 last year to declare “the period of the summer vacations for this court and the courts subordinate thereto in the month of June 2020, this court and courts subordinate thereto shall continue functioning during the entire month of June”.

The court said that it expects that members of the Bar will extend full cooperation in making the functioning of the courts meaningful and purposeful in the month of June.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the government has imposed a sweeping nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The courts are also functioning with restrictions and hearing only urgent cases that too via video-conferencing and other virtual means.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court passed a slew of directions for all courts across India authorising the high courts as well as the top court to take all measures necessary to ensure the robust functioning of judicial system through the use of video conferencing. Passing the directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that all the measures taken by the courts to reduce physical presence within its premises “shall be deemed to be lawful”.