Delhi High Court stays Enforcement Directorate summons to Mehbooba Mufti

The matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Hairam Bhambhani. The court asked the ED to not press for her personal appearance and posted the matter for March 19.
The PDP leader had challenged the validity of the summons issued by the ED for appearing before it on March 15 without specifying the case for which she was being investigated. She asked the court to quash the summons, her counsel S Prasanna said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.