Delhi High Court stays 4-year jail term awarded to Jaya Jaitley in corruption case

A Delhi court had earlier today awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley in a graft case.

The Delhi High Court has stayed a 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley in a corruption case. The HC’s stay comes hours after a local court awarded a 4-year jail term to Jaya for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal.

Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded a 4-year jail term to Jaya’s former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (rtd) SP Murgai in the case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5 PM on Thursday itself. All the three accused — Jaya, Pacherwal and Murgai — were convicted of the offence of conspiracy (Section 120-B IPC read with Section 9 (Taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers. The case stemmed from ‘Operation Westend’ sting aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001.

Soon after the quantum of punishment was announced, Jaya moved the Delhi High Court seeking a stay.