The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (June 17) declined to grant immediate interim relief to messaging platform Telegram against the Centre’s temporary order blocking its services in India ahead of the NEET‑UG re‑examination, but issued notice to the government and sought its detailed response. The matter was listed for further hearing later the same day before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia. Telegram’s urgent petition was mentioned by Advocate Madhav Khosla.

Justice Tejas Karia refused to stay the government order at the interim stage, while granting liberty to the Centre and other respondents to file replies with supporting documents. The bench listed the matter for further hearing at around 2:30 pm on Thursday (June 18).

Government cites substantial evidence, says platform failed to act despite warnings

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union through video conferencing alongside Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, told the court that the blocking direction was issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, after a post‑decisional hearing. Mehta said Telegram’s representatives had participated in the nodal agency proceedings and that a fresh order was anticipated.

Seeking time to place material on record, Tushar Mehta asserted the government had ‘substantial evidence’ of misuse of the platform and had been engaging with Telegram since May. “They were repeatedly called and told that these are issues, and you correct your system. But they failed to do it,” he told the bench, adding that evidence included specific information such as user IDs. He described the material in the government’s possession as ‘shocking’ and said the authorities would justify the invocation of emergency powers through proper facts and figures.

Delhi High Court issued notice on Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary blocking order and granted the respondents time to file their reply along with supporting documents. The matter will now be heard at 2:30 PM tomorrow. Telegram sought interim protection against… — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

Scope of alleged misuse and preventive action

The Centre told the court that, despite repeated interventions, certain channels allegedly involved in examination‑related activities resurfaced after being blocked. The temporary ban — in force until June 22 (Monday)— was imposed as a pre‑emptive step to curb the circulation of leaked examination material and scams ahead of the NEET‑UG re‑exam scheduled for June 21 (Sunday). As an additional measure, the government directed Telegram to disable, within India, the message‑editing feature for previously posted messages until June 30.

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Telegram’s challenge: Arbitrariness and disproportionate impact

Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta, representing Telegram, argued the blocking order was arbitrary, disproportionate and legally unsustainable. He relied on Rule 9 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking Access to Information by the Public) Rules, saying the rule contemplates blocking specific information rather than an entire platform.

“You have blocked everything,” Dhruv Mehta told the court, stressing the ban affected roughly 150 million users in India and harmed legitimate uses: “Students obtain study material through Telegram. Educators use it. Businesses use it.”

Telegram said it had cooperated with authorities since June 1, holding several meetings and taking down specific channels flagged by the government. The company contended the blocking order failed to consider communications between the platform and government agencies, and did not acknowledge actions Telegram had already taken. Counsel described the impugned order as “bereft of reasons” and an abdication of statutory powers and highlighted how quickly the ban came into effect — within an hour — causing widespread disruption.

Relief sought and court’s reasoning

Telegram sought interim relief restraining the government from taking further coercive steps pending adjudication. The Court observed that the legality of the order would require examination of the government’s reply and the material it intends to place on record. When the bench noted that interim protection could effectively stay the entire order, Telegram’s counsel opposed such a blanket interim direction on the ground that it would amount to deciding the writ petition at the interim stage.

The Court marked the Solicitor General’s assurance that “nothing will happen overnight,” issued notice to the respondents, and directed the Centre to file its responses and supporting material.

NEET‑UG re‑exam and allegations of paper leaks

NEET‑UG, held on May 3 with about 2.28 million candidates across more than 5,000 centres, became mired in controversy after allegations of a paper leak led to cancellation of results and the scheduling of a re‑examination. The government says organised groups circulated leaked papers and related content on messaging platforms, including Telegram; the step to block access to Telegram nationwide was framed as necessary to prevent further dissemination ahead of the re‑test.

Telegram’s founder and CEO Pavel Durov criticised the move on social media platform X, saying the ban “punishes over 150 million Telegram users in the country, not the insiders who leaked the exam materials,” and asserted that the leaks had merely “moved to other apps.” The government, through its filings and oral submissions, has said it will rely on granular evidence to show misuse and to justify emergency action under Section 69A.

India’s IT ministry banned Telegram for one week because some users shared leaked exam questions. This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India — not the insiders who leaked the exam materials. And the ban hasn't stopped anything. The leaks just moved to other apps. https://t.co/CzQWN4mXfb — Pavel Durov (@durov) June 16, 2026

The court will hear the matter again with the Centre’s response and supporting material on record. The legal issues to be decided include whether the statutory blocking provisions were correctly invoked, whether the government satisfied procedural and reasoned‑decision requirements and whether a platform‑wide block was proportionate to the threat posed. Meanwhile, the temporary blocking order remains in effect until June 22.