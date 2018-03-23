​​ ​
Delhi High court sets aside disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs in office of profit case

In a big relief for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi High Court today restored the membership of 20 MLAs of the party.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: March 23, 2018 3:08 PM
Arvind Kejriwal’s 20 MLAs restored. (PTI)

In a big relief for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Delhi High Court today restored the membership of 20 MLAs of the party. The MLAs were disqualified by the Election Commission and a presidential notification was also issued. But the high court order comes as a relief for the AAP. As per reports, the high court said that the disqualification of AAP MLAs was bad in law.

The high court has asked the Election Commission to hear the case of office of profit against the MLAs afresh.

Reacting on the Delhi High Court order, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “MLAs were not given a chance to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that. The EC will hear their plea again.”

According to ANI, the Delhi High Court said that violation of oral hearing norms by Election Commission and failure to communicate that OP Rawat, after recusing, had rejoined proceedings were the reasons to quash the January 19 order.

The Election Commision on January 19, recommended to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind the disqualification of 20 of AAP MLAs for holding the office of profit. In its opinion sent to President Kovind, the EC said the MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held the office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as legislators.

The 20 disqualified MLAs who have been restored include Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) – who is also a minister – Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).

The petition was filed against 21 MLAs but with Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar) resigning from the constituency to contest in the Punjab assembly elections.

