Delhi High Court disapproves of deliberate filing of meritless plea

The Delhi High Court has disapproved of the deliberate filing of “meritless” pleas in pending civil cases, saying it wastes precious judicial time and prevents the conclusion of the main matter.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said until the bar and the bench come together to fix responsibility, the main matters would continue to linger on and never see the light of the day.

The court‘s observations came while dismissing an application filed in a pending case, pertaining to issues arising from the will of a man who died in May 2021.

The application by one of the beneficiaries sought the appointment of an administrator and removal of the executors, which were appointed by the testator of the will.

“Before parting, though not specifically in the facts of the present case, this court berates as to how a web of complex IAs (interlocutory applications) is deliberately created in the civil suits as well as other petitions pending, only to ensure that the main matter never meets its logical conclusion and the precious judicial time is exhausted in adjudicating only the numerous IAs,” the court said in an order passed recently.

“It should be noted that until the bar and bench come together to fix responsibility qua the meritless IAs filed, the main matters will continue to linger and will never see the light of the day,” it added.

Justice Singh said the court is conscious of its duty towards the citizens of the country and thus, is constrained to make such observations.