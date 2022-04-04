Delhi High Court allows Rana Ayyub to travel abroad

The Delhi High Court has granted permission to journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad after she approached the court against the Enforcement Directorate’s Look Out Circular that prevented her from leaving the country. The ED had issued a LOC against Ayyub in an alleged money laundering case.

The court also questioned Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, why the agency does not arrest her if she is not cooperating. The ED had cited non-cooperation in the investigation by Rana Ayyub to oppose her plea to be allowed to travel abroad.

Earlier during the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, submitted the status report sought by the court during the last hearing. Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ayyub, contended that her client has been in constant touch with the ED and has joined the ED whenever summons were issued.

Grover also informed the court that Ayyub planned to return on April 12. ASG Raju apprehended that if Ayyub is allowed to leave, she would never return, reported Bar and Bench. The Court then asked Raju, “How do you defend your LOC? It is an admitted fact by you that whenever summons were issued, she joined. So how do you defend that?”

Grover also claimed that there is nothing to support the ED’s contention that Ayyub was evading or avoiding the central agency. Grover contended that Ayyub is being punished for asking tough questions. “The entire operation is malafide. The press is the fourth pillar of democracy. I am someone who speaks truth to power. I ask tough questions,” Grover said arguing on behalf of Ayyub.

Ayyub was stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight at the Mumbai airport on March 29 following the ED’s Look Out Circular against her. The ED had earlier attached her assets worth Rs 1.77 crore in connection with alleged irregularities in the collection of charitable funds for COVID-19 relief work.