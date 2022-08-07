Delhi: Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging, traffic disruption in parts of the national capital

On Sunday morning, parts of New Delhi received heavy rainfall with several key roads reporting waterlogging and traffic jams. Palam, Ayanagar, and Pusa Road witnessed a heavy downpour.

In the three hours, between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, 32 mm of rain was witnessed at Palam. 21 mm of rainfall was seen at Pusa Road, and in Ayanagar, 20 mm was recorded. In the same period, Safdarjung (2.4 mm), Lodhi Road (1.2 mm), and Ridge (1.4 mm) witnessed moderate rainfall.

On Sunday morning, a degree below normal, the minimum temperature was recorded as 27.4 degrees Celsius. However, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. In the coming days, the temperature may rise.

Interestingly, just the opposite, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall across the national capital during the day.

Meanwhile, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has said that climate change has hampered the ability of the forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events. He further said that across the world, weather bureaus are focusing on augmenting the observational network density and the weather prediction modelling to improve predictability.

In the country, though the monsoon rainfall has not shown any significant trend, the number of heavy rainfall events has increased, he said and added, light rainfall events have decreased due to climate change.

He further informed that the country has the digital data of the monsoon rainfall since 1901.

If we talk about rainfall trends, parts of north, east and northeast India show a decrease in downpour, while some areas in the west, such as west Rajasthan, show an increase in rain, IMD director said.

“Thus, there is no significant trend if we consider the country as a whole — the monsoon is random, and it shows large-scale variations,” the IMD chief said when asked about the impact of climate change on the monsoon system of the country.

