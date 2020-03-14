Delhi: Heavy rain, hailstorm causes traffic snarls at several locations

Updated: March 14, 2020 5:10:44 PM

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling a notch above the season's average at 16.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Heavy rains accompanied by hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday afternoon.
The humidity level at 8.30 am was recorded at 88 per cent. According to the Met office, the sky will remain cloudy and more showers are likely in the evening. “The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius,” the official added.

