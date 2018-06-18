​​​
  3. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted to hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain shifted to hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was on an indefinite hunger since Tuesday.

By: | New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2018 1:28 AM
Jain being taken to the hospital (ANI)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was on an indefinite hunger since Tuesday, was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here late on Sunday night, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. In a tweet, he said Jain was shifted to the hospital due to “deteriorating health”.

Jain was camping in the Raj Niwas along with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet collegue Gopal Rai since Monday evening and had begun his fast on Tuesday. He was on a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, since June 11.

