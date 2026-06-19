The Delhi High Court today dismissed Telegram’s challenge to the Centre’s temporary ban imposed ahead of the NEET re-examination, granting no relief to the messaging platform. Justice Tejas Karia upheld the government’s order under Section 69A of the IT Act and confirmed the suspension will remain in force until June 22.

The court found no grounds to set aside the blocking direction and rejected Telegram’s plea against the restriction. The decision leaves the messaging app blocked for users in India for the duration specified by the government.

Delhi High Court dismisses Telegram’s plea challenging the Centre’s temporary ban imposed in view of the NEET re-examination, granting no relief to the messaging platform. Justice Tejas Karia upholds the government’s decision to block Telegram till June 22, rejecting the… pic.twitter.com/8Sk95cFHYN — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2026

Blocking order and review committee decision were reasoned: Delhi HC

Rejecting Telegram’s contention that the blocking order lacked proper reasoning and reflected non-application of mind, the High Court held that both the original blocking order and the subsequent review undertaken by the statutory Review Committee demonstrated due consideration of the relevant material.

Justice Karia noted that the authorities had recorded sufficient reasons for their decision and that the review mechanism prescribed under the law had also been properly followed.

“The orders are well-founded and supported by reasons. The orders do not suffer from non-application of mind,” the Court observed.

The government had informed the Court that the blocking order was subsequently reviewed by a Review Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary, which examined the matter and found adequate grounds for continuing the temporary restriction.

Court rejects Telegram’s proportionality challenge

Telegram had argued that the blocking order imposed a blanket restriction on a communication platform used by millions of users and therefore failed the constitutional test of proportionality. The company maintained that the alleged misconduct of certain users could not justify disabling access to the entire platform. However, the High Court accepted the Centre’s position that the restriction was a narrowly tailored and temporary measure designed specifically to prevent the misuse of the platform during the conduct of the NEET re-examination.

The Court held that the government had adopted the least restrictive means available in the prevailing circumstances and that the action could not be characterized as excessive or disproportionate.

“The government’s measures are least restrictive. It cannot be held that the order is disproportionate,” the Court said.

Entire platform can be blocked under Section 69A, rules court

One of Telegram’s principal arguments was that Section 69A of the Information Technology Act empowers the government to block specific “information” and not an intermediary platform as a whole. According to the company, the provision did not authorize a complete shutdown of access to a communication service.

The High Court, however, rejected this interpretation and held that there was no basis in the statutory framework to exclude a platform from the scope of the term “information.”

Justice Karia observed that the language of the Information Technology Act did not support Telegram’s restrictive reading of the provision.

“We have also held that under the IT Act there is no reason to exclude the platform from the ambit of ‘information’,” the Court remarked.

The ruling effectively affirms the government’s power, in appropriate circumstances, to block access to an entire platform where such action is considered necessary under Section 69A.