Delhi HC to hear Ajay Maken’s plea to ban politically motivated advertisements by AAP

The High Court had on July 31 directed the Delhi Government to submit a status report on how much it has spent on advertisements after a 13 May Supreme Court judgement putting into effect the Government Advertisement (Content Regulation) Guidelines, 2014, to check misuse of public money. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court will today hear Congress leader Ajay Maken’s plea alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi Government was issuing advertisements in violation of the guidelines.

Over the last few hearings, the High Court had ordered the Central Government to list the steps it has taken to set up a body to ensure compliance with the Government Advertisement (Content Regulation) Guidelines in order to check misuse of public funds for politically motivated advertisements.

The High Court had on July 31 directed the Delhi Government to submit a status report on how much it has spent on advertisements after a 13 May Supreme Court judgement putting into effect the Government Advertisement (Content Regulation) Guidelines, 2014, to check misuse of public money.

Through the petition, Maken also sought direction to restrain the state government from publicizing the name of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in any of its current or future advertisements, which are allegedly in violation of the Advertisement Guidelines, 2014.