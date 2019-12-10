Delhi HC stays proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in criminal defamation case

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 12:37:59 PM

Kejriwal had approached the high court seeking quashing of summons issued to him as an accused in the case and challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him.

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal defamation case, Arvind Kejriwal criminal defamation case, Arvind Kejriwal case, Dhruv Rathee, Arvind kejriwal Dhruv RatheeThe chief minister challenged the magistrate’s order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting an allegedly defamatory video by YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in May 2018. Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to the state and the complainant Vikas Sankrityayan.

Kejriwal had approached the high court seeking quashing of summons issued to him as an accused in the case and challenged two orders of a trial court which had refused to quash the summons against him. A magistrate court summoned Kejriwal to appear before it on Aug 7, after a criminal complaint by the founder of social media page, ‘I Support Narendra Modi’, alleged the AAP leader had re-tweeted the defamatory video.

The chief minister challenged the magistrate’s order before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea. He then challenged the sessions court order in the high court, saying the trial court failed to appreciate that his tweet was not intended or likely to harm the complainant.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi HC stays proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal in criminal defamation case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC allows construction activities in Delhi-NCR between these times
2Modi govt tables bill to extend reservation of SC/STs in legislatures by another 10 years
3Devendra Fadnavis attacks Shiv Sena says its alliance with NCP, Congress was “pre-planned”