Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s interim bail plea

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 6:41:14 PM

Justice Chander Shekhar asked the jail authorities to file a medical report and nominal roll of Talwar by May 30, the next date of hearing.

Delhi HC, Delhi High Court, Enforcement Directorate, Deepak Talwar, Deepak Talwar interim bail, bail plea, india newsThe court also directed the jail superintendent to provide the necessary medical treatment to the accused. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, accused in a money laundering case, seeking interim bail on medical grounds. Justice Chander Shekhar asked the jail authorities to file a medical report and nominal roll of Talwar by May 30, the next date of hearing. The court also directed the jail superintendent to provide the necessary medical treatment to the accused.

Talwar, who was in custody since January 30 after being brought to India from Dubai, sought interim bail on ground that he was “facing medical issues in jail.” The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet in a trial court against Talwar claiming he allegedly acted as a middleman in negotiations to favour foreign private airlines, causing loss to national carrier Air India.

It had told the trial court that it needed to interrogate Talwar to get the names of officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, National Aviation Company of India Ltd and Air India, who favoured foreign airlines, including the Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia.

The ED had claimed that entities directly or indirectly controlled by the accused received exorbitant amounts from the Qatar Airways, Emirates and Air Arabia and submitted a chart of total USD 60.54 million received by firms directly or indirectly owned by Talwar between April 23, 2008 and February 6, 2009. His role in some aviation deals during the previous Congress-led UPA regime is also under the scanner.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi HC seeks ED’s response on lobbyist Deepak Talwar’s interim bail plea
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition