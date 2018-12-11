Delhi HC seeks CBI response on Satish Babu Sana’s plea for hearing him in matter related to Rakesh Asthana

Kumar was granted bail by a Delhi court on October 31.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the CBI’s response on a plea by Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana seeking to be heard in a matter relating to the quashing of an FIR registered against Special Director Rakesh Asthana on bribery allegations. Justice Najmi Waziri also sought reply of Asthana, CBI Director Alok Verma and Joint Director A K Sharma on the plea of Sana requesting him to be impleaded as a party in Asthana’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for Sana, said the FIR was filed on the basis of his complaint. He was helping the agency in the investigation and should also be heard. Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee and advocate Rajdipa Behura, representing the CBI, said there was no need to implead Sana.

CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in the case. Kumar was granted bail by a Delhi court on October 31.