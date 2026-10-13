The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea by SpiceJet and its managing director Ajay Singh seeking an extension to deposit ₹144 crore in an ongoing legal dispute with Kal Airways and its promoter Kalanithi Maran. The court also turned down the airline’s proposal to submit property papers for a property in Gurugram as an alternative to the deposit.

The development is a setback for SpiceJet, which had sought additional time to comply with the court’s earlier directions requiring it to deposit ₹50 crore within 45 days and the remaining ₹94 crore within 90 days of the July 13 order.

While rejecting the application, the court observed that it might have considered accepting the property papers had SpiceJet first deposited the initial ₹50 crore. The observation underscores the importance the court attached to compliance with its earlier directions before considering an alternative form of security.

In their application, SpiceJet and Singh had sought an extension to make the payments and requested permission to deposit the property papers relating to a property in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana. They had also furnished personal undertakings to the court to deposit the money.

The July 13 order had directed the airline and Singh to make the deposit to demonstrate their bona fides in complying with the court’s directions. The court had also deferred proceedings on their challenge to the arbitration award until November 2026, following SpiceJet’s request to make the deposit as a condition for the hearing.

The proceedings stem from a long-running dispute over an arbitral award in favour of Kal Airways and Maran. SpiceJet and Singh have challenged the award under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, while Kal Airways and Maran are pursuing execution proceedings to enforce it.

The Supreme Court had on May 19 declined to interfere with the High Court’s directions requiring SpiceJet and Singh to deposit the arbitral amount. The airline and Singh subsequently approached the High Court seeking more time to comply.

The dismissal of the latest application leaves SpiceJet without the extension it had sought. The status of compliance with the original deposit directions and the implications for the next hearing will be important developments in the case.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta appeared for Kal Airways and Maran, along with lawyers from Karanjawala & Co.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal represented SpiceJet and Singh.