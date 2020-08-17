Delhi HC rejects plea seeking ED, CBI probe into Priyanka Vadra-Rana Kapoor links

Delhi HC has rejected a petition seeking CBI, ED probe into Priyanka Vadra-Rana Kapoor links. (File pic)

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate a probe into alleged links between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.

The plea was filed by an NGO named Akhil Bhartiya Shanti Pratishthan. It sought a detailed investigation into the allegations that Vadra sold a painting for Rs 2 crore to Kapoor even though it was the property of the Congress party.

The petition also sought direction from the court for the registration of an FIR in person against the Vadras, Kapoor and Mumbai Congress Milind Deora for alleged money laundering, cheating, extortion, fraud and misrepresentation.

A bench of Justice Vibhu Bhakru, while refusing to hear the matter, raised jurisdiction issue on the petition.

The petitioner alleged that Vadra in connivance with Milind Deora, partner conspirator, and Rana Kapoor in a pre-planned manner performed an illegal act of money laundering with the intention of cheating and forgery. It said that money laundering was done and executed in a pre-planned manner for generating black money under the garb of sale of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s painting made by legendary painter late MF Hussain.