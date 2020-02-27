Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar, who ordered FIR against hate speeches, transferred to Punjab and Haryana HC

Published: February 27, 2020 9:48:41 AM

Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was hearing the Delhi violence case. He was anguished over the Delhi Police's failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Photo: Express)

Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, days after the Supreme Court made the recommendation.

The judge was hearing the Delhi violence case and the late evening notification came on the day when a bench headed by him expressed “anguish” over the Delhi Police’s failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice states that the President took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India. The notification, however, does not mention when he has to take the charge of his office.

 

