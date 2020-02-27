Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar transferred on recommendation of SC collegium, clarifies Ravi Shankar Prasad

Updated: February 27, 2020 11:23:08 AM

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has claimed that Delhi High Court Justice Muralidhar was transferred on the recommendation of Supreme Court collegium.

Ravi Shankar Prasad’s clarification came after the Congress alleged that Justice S Muralidhar was transferred after he pulled up several BJP leaders for hate speeches.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday clarified that Delhi High Court Justice Muralidhar was transferred on the recommendation of Supreme Court collegium. According to Prasad’s claim, a well-settled process was followed in his transfer, adding that while transferring a judge, his or her consent is taken.

“Transfer of Hon’ble Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated February 12 of the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India,” he tweeted.

“The well-settled process has been followed,” Prasad added.

Prasad’s reaction came after the Congress alleged that Justice S Muralidhar was transferred after he pulled up several BJP leaders for hate speeches. Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the government of trying to save BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case.

“Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case,” he claimed.

Delhi HC Justice Muralidhar transferred on recommendation of SC collegium on February 12.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday stated that Justice Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court from Delhi HC. The notification was issued days after the Supreme Court made the recommendation. It claimed that the President took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Muralidhar was hearing the Delhi violence case. On Wednesday, he had expressed anguish over the Delhi Police’s failure to register FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

