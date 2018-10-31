Delhi HC junks PIL asking Centre, NCW to inquire about #MeToo cases on social media

By: | Published: October 31, 2018 3:38 PM

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking that the Centre and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to on their own inquire about the instances of sexual harassment and assault highlighted under the #MeToo movement on the social media.

Delhi High Court, NCW, MeToo cases on social media, me too cases, metoo campaign, sexual harassment casesA bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said, “We are not inclined to entertain it. Please don’t waste our time. Let the affected individual come. Dismissed.”

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking that the Centre and the National Commission for Women (NCW) to on their own inquire about the instances of sexual harassment and assault highlighted under the #MeToo movement on the social media. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said, “We are not inclined to entertain it. Please don’t waste our time. Let the affected individual come. Dismissed.”

The petition by a lawyer, Joginder Kumar Sukhija, said that under the #MeToo campaign several women disclosed instances of sexual harassment suffered by them, but the NCW “failed” to perform its duty to enquire into such matters. The lawyer wanted the NCW and the Ministry for Women and Child Development to “suo motu take notice” of matters related to sexual harassment and assault that were appearing on the social media under the #MeToo movement.

