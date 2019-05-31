Delhi HC grants 4 more months time to CBI to complete probe in Rakesh Asthana bribery case

Published: May 31, 2019 11:03:14 AM

Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Delhi HC grants 4 more months to CBI to complete probe in bribery case involving its former special director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI/File photo)Delhi HC grants 4 more months to CBI to complete probe in bribery case involving its former special director Rakesh Asthana. (PTI/File photo)

The Delhi High Court Friday granted four more months to the CBI to complete its probe in a bribery case involving the agency’s former special director Rakesh Asthana. Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the CBI’s plea seeking extension of time to complete its investigation in the case lodged against Asthana, DSP Devender Kumar and middleman Manoj Prasad.

On January 11, the court had granted 10 weeks to the probe agency to complete its investigation. The CBI had approached the high court after completion of 10 weeks time. Asthana was booked on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, corruption and criminal misconduct under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kumar, earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who had allegedly paid bribe to get relief in the case. He was arrested on October 22, 2018 and granted bail on October 31.

