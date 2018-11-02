Delhi HC dismisses plea to allow women of all ages, religions to enter all places of worship

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 12:42 PM

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to ensure that women of all ages and religions are allowed to enter and pray at temples, mosques and Zoroastrian fire temples.

Delhi HC, Delhi High court, places of worship, women of all ages, Rajendra Menon, VK Rao, India newsA bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and VK Rao refused to entertain the plea saying it lacked “territorial jurisdiction”. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to ensure that women of all ages and religions are allowed to enter and pray at temples, mosques and Zoroastrian fire temples. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and VK Rao refused to entertain the plea saying it lacked “territorial jurisdiction”.

“Petitioner has not indicated which of the temples mentioned in the petition is under the jurisdiction of this court. None of the temples indicated here are within the territorial jurisdiction of this court. We are not inclined to entertain it. The petition is dismissed,” the bench said. The petition filed by advocate Sanjiv Kumar also said women should be ordained as “pujari”, imam or priest of their respective temples, mosques or churches to lead prayers. It also sought that women of menstruating or non-menstruating age from every religion be allowed to enter and pray at all times at all temples in India.

A similar order was sought in favour of the entry of men in women-only temples such as Attukal, Chakkulathukavu, Santoshi Maa “Vrat”, Lord Brahma, Bhagwati Maa Temple and Kamrup Kamakhya. It sought orders declaring as unconstitutional the prevalent practice of denying Muslim women the right to observe fast and offer prayers during menstruation. The petition also urged the court to direct the Centre to put in place norms allowing menstruating Hindu women to enter the kitchen as well as observe fasts, offer prayers and go to any place, and said denying this should be deemed “unconstitutional”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi HC dismisses plea to allow women of all ages, religions to enter all places of worship
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition