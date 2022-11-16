Delhi HC dismisses petition by Uddhav Thackeray against EC’s interim order of freezing party symbol, name

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission’s interim order freezing Shiv Sena’s name and the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ symbol, reported news agency PTI.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the EC to adjudicate the dispute as soon as possible, saying that it is in the interest of both the Shiv Sena factions as well as the general public. He added that the reasons behind the verdict will be given in a detailed order.

On October 8, the ECI in an interim order had barred both the Shiv Sena factions, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, from using the party’s “bow and arrow” symbol and name for the Andheri East by-elections.

Earlier this year, Shinde raised a banner of revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of entering into an “unnatural alliance” with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). After much political drama, over 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs supported Shinde, leading to the resignation of Thackeray.

Reacting to Thackeray’s challenge to the order, ECI lawyer Sidhant Kumar told the court that the poll panel has dealt with the matter with due expedition, adding that there was no breach of fair play. He also said that it may not be appropriate for the court to intervene and set a precedent for future cases.

He also asked for “everything to be completed by November 23”.

The petition alleged the ECI displayed undue haste in passing the order without affording an opportunity to Thackeray to be heard despite an application by him requesting an oral hearing. The former Maharashtra CM argued in his petition that the freezing order was actuated by malice in law, and is erroneous.