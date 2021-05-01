Delhi HC directs Centre to supply 490 MT oxygen to Delhi on Saturday itself or face contempt

The court took note of eight deaths in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply and told the government ‘enough is enough’.
“Do you mean we will shut our eyes to the people dying in Delhi,” it asked the Centre.
“We mean business. Water has gone above the head,” the court said and declined to defer its order.
The court said the government had made an allocation of oxygen to Delhi and should fulfill it.
