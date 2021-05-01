  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi HC directs Centre to supply 490 MT oxygen to Delhi on Saturday itself or face contempt

May 1, 2021 4:08 PM

The court took note of eight deaths in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply and told the government 'enough is enough'.

The Delhi High Court directed the Centre to supply 490 metric tonne of allocated oxygen to the national capital on Saturday itself, or face contempt.

“Do you mean we will shut our eyes to the people dying in Delhi,” it asked the Centre.

“We mean business. Water has gone above the head,” the court said and declined to defer its order.

The court said the government had made an allocation of oxygen to Delhi and should fulfill it.

