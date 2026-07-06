The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on pleas filed by members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club and its Staff Welfare Association against a show-cause notice issued for their eviction from the club’s 27.3-acre property on Safdarjung Road in New Delhi.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan asked the respondents to file their replies and fixed the next hearing for July 28, 2026. The judge also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the hearing before the Estate Officer, scheduled for July 7, is postponed until after the High Court hears the matter again, according to ANI.

Appearing through video conferencing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, “I was served with the application yesterday. I am conscious that the notice they seek a stay of is returnable tomorrow.” The court recorded his appearance and gave the Centre time to file its reply.

Club challenges eviction notice

The applications challenge a show-cause notice issued on June 29, 2026, by the Estate Officer under Section 4 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act. The notice seeks to evict the Delhi Gymkhana Club from its premises at 2, Safdarjung Road.

The Club and its Staff Welfare Association have asked the High Court to stay the operation of the notice. They argued that it was issued while their civil suit against the government’s decision to end the Club’s perpetual lease is still pending before the High Court.

According to the applications, this is the first time the Public Premises Act has been used against the Club after the High Court’s order dated May 26, 2026. They said this gives them a fresh reason to seek interim protection from the court.

Club says notice is premature

The applicants argued that when the case was heard earlier, no proceedings had been started under the Public Premises Act. At that time, the High Court had said they would be free to take legal action if such proceedings were initiated later.

The Club said the latest show-cause notice is premature because it assumes that the government’s decision to end the perpetual lease is valid, even though that very issue is still being examined by the High Court.

According to the applications, the High Court’s May 26 order had clearly left open the question of whether the government had legally ended the lease and whether all conditions under the lease deed had been followed.

Estate Officer accused of acting without independent assessment

The applicants also claimed that the Estate Officer simply accepted the Land & Development Office’s view that the lease had been legally terminated instead of making an independent prima facie assessment, as required under Section 4 of the Public Premises Act.

They further argued that the wording of the show-cause notice already describes the Club as an “unauthorised occupant,” treating the disputed termination of the lease as a settled matter even though the issue is still pending before the High Court.

The applications also said that if the eviction proceedings are allowed to continue, the pending civil suit would become meaningless because the eviction process is based on the assumption that the lease has already been validly terminated, which is exactly what the Club is challenging in court.

Background of the dispute

The Delhi Gymkhana Club and the Delhi Gymkhana Staff Welfare Association have moved the High Court after the Central Government decided to begin eviction proceedings following the termination of the Club’s perpetual lease.

Earlier, the Estate Officer issued a show-cause notice under Section 4(1) read with Section 4(2)(b)(ii) of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. The notice asked the Club to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it.

The Club has been directed to submit its reply by July 7, 2026, and appear before the Estate Officer on the same day. According to the Land & Development Office, the Club’s continued occupation of the 27.3-acre property after the lease was terminated amounts to “unauthorised occupation” under Section 2(g) of the Act.

The Centre, meanwhile, has maintained that the President of India exercised powers under Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed to take back the land for a public purpose. It argued that once the lease was terminated, the Club no longer had any legal right to continue occupying the property.