Haryana hardens stance against reopening border with Delhi, minister hints at pressure from politicians, bureaucracy

Several people were stranded after Gurgaon shut its borders last week. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Haryana government has toughened its stance on not allowing the entry of people into the state from neighbouring Delhi. State Health minister Anil Vij said that the state will not provide any relaxations on the restrictions it has placed on the entry into the state from the national capital. He also hinted that there was pressure from politicians and bureaucrats to ease the restrictions.

The Haryana government sealed its borders with Delhi on April 28, only allowing access to essential services with strict restrictions. The state has a total of 548 coronavirus cases while six have died so far. Vij had earlier directly blamed Delhi for the spread of coronavirus in the state, prompting the state to seal its borders,

Terming the situation in Delhi extremely critical as coronavirus cases continue to surge, he said, “There are more than 100 hotspots in Delhi. People who live in the vicinity frequently travel to Delhi. That was the reason why Haryana witnessed a sudden increase in cases. Then I had to seal the borders. I need to first save my state. If we survive, only then can we help others.”

Vij claimed that Haryana’s recovery rate had reached 72.72% which is the second best in the country after Kerala. However, he said, cases have increased in districts adjoining the national capital.

“Earlier, we had rounded up 1,700 Tablighis, and due to their earlier screening, 120 tested positive. We gave them adequate and prompt treatment, and they recovered. Our active patient count had dipped to 81. We were hoping that in another 15 days, we would be COVID-free. But, suddenly cases started increasing, especially in adjoining districts of Delhi,” he told The Indian Express.

Speaking about the opposition the government is facing for its decision, Vij said, “I have to face a lot of opposition due to this decision. Majority of people who commute between Gurugram-Delhi, Faridabad-Delhi, Sonipat-Delhi and Jhajjar-Delhi are high-ups. They have more contacts. Till date, I am facing pressure from politicians, bureaucracy and other people. But I did not pay any heed and ordered that the borders shall remain sealed. We shall not allow anybody to enter Haryana unless he/she tests negative for coronavirus.”

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said he was in touch with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar to find a solution to the problem.

The state’s decision to seal its borders with Delhi is causing massive traffic jams on both sides of the border. Long lines were seen at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad border after sealing, with many working in essential services unable to cross over.

The death toll due to coronavirus has reached 64 in Delhi while 5,104 people have been infected by the cirus. All the 11 districts in the national capital have been categorised as red zone.