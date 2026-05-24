Members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club on Sunday launched a signature campaign to authorise legal action against the Centre’s order asking the historic institution to vacate its 27.3-acre premises in Lutyens’ Delhi by June 5.

Brigadier Harinder Pal Bedi (retd), a long-time member of the club, said members met during the day and signed an authorisation letter to file a petition in court on Monday.

“Several members of the club have signed the plea, and more are expected to sign it by tonight. The club has been an important part of our lives for decades, and the order has come as a shock to many of us,” Bedi said.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club, where Delhi’s political, bureaucratic and military elite have gathered for nearly a century, is facing possible closure after the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, issued a notice seeking “re-entry and resumption” of the land parcel at 2, Safdarjung Road.

The club received the notice on May 22. The premises are located close to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

‘Sensitive and strategic area’ centre says in filing

In its order, the L&DO said the site falls in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” and is urgently required for institutional and governance-related purposes, including strengthening defence infrastructure and public security. The order said the land, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest with the government after re-entry, with possession scheduled to be taken on June 5.

Forner General’s response

General P K Sehgal (retd), who has been associated with the club since 1972, said members had unanimously decided to challenge the eviction order.

“Several former presidents of India, senior military officers, politicians and bureaucrats have been members of Delhi Gymkhana over the years. It is one of the most prestigious clubs in Delhi, and the sudden decision to take it back has raised concerns among the members about its future and where the club will be shifted,” he said.

The development has also triggered anxiety among the club’s staff. Employee representatives have said workers are worried about their jobs and families after being informed of the proposed takeover. Around 600 employees are estimated to be dependent on the club, many of whom have worked there for decades.

The issue has also taken a political turn. Congress leader Udit Raj criticised the Centre’s move, calling it “very sad news” and saying the Gymkhana was not just a club but a historic institution. Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also questioned the move, alleging that the land was being reclaimed to expand the Prime Minister’s residence, a charge the BJP rejected.

Originally founded on July 3, 1913, as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club, the institution was set up for colonial administrators and military officers. The word “Imperial” was dropped after Independence in 1947, while the existing structures were built in the 1930s.