Delhi-Gurugram border: Denied entry into Haryana, villagers pelt stones at police near Palam Vihar

Chaotic scenes prevailed at the Delhi-Gurugram border after hundreds of locals pelted stones at police officials after being denied entry into Haryana, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place on the Palam Vihar border connected to Bijwasan in Delhi. There was no report of any injury on both sides during the stone pelting incident by the locals of Salahpur Khera village. Police said villagers tried to enter Gurugram forcibly.

A video of the incident shared by ANI also showed women as part of the mob pelting stones at the police personnel.

Police said the Delhi-Gurugram border is sealed on the direction of the Gurugram District Magistrate to check the to and fro movement on the border. Gurugram Police PRO Subhash Bokan said nearly 1,000 villagers gathered at the border and were stopped by police from crossing the border at around 9 am. A heated argument broke out between the villagers and police following which the crowd started pelting stones.

Bokan said a heavy contingent of police officials have been deployed along the border areas to maintain the law and order situation. “Keeping in view the stone-pelting incident, we have deployed additional police to tackle the situation,” he said.

People living on both sides of the Delhi-Gurugram border move between the two cities for jobs and businesses. However, the Gurugram administration has sealed the border. The state authorities have claimed that the number of coronavirus cases had increased due to people moving in from Delhi.

The decision to seal the border has left many stranded on both sides and they are demanding smooth passage on the inter-state border.

“It will be mandatory for anybody entering Haryana to first go through a coronavirus test. A person will only be allowed to enter Haryana, if he/she tests negative for the coronavirus,” Haryana minister Anij Vij had said.

Meanwhile, the The Delhi government has allowed shops to reopen in the city with strict restrictions in place. There are many shop owners who live in Gurugram but their business establishments are based in the national capital.