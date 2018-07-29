​​​
  3. Delhi govt’s website irks Arvind Kejriwal, issues note to IT minister

Delhi govt’s website irks Arvind Kejriwal, issues note to IT minister

The Delhi government's website, which has been facing problems for the last few months, has invited the ire of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prompting him to issue a strong note to IT Minister Kailash Gahlot, officials said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2018 8:43 PM
“The chief minister has been upset over the government’s website working on and off for the last few months. It was down for the last four days,” an official said. (File photo)

The Delhi government’s website, which has been facing problems for the last few months, has invited the ire of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, prompting him to issue a strong note to IT Minister Kailash Gahlot, officials said today.

“The chief minister has been upset over the government’s website working on and off for the last few months. It was down for the last four days,” an official said.

He has issued a strong note to the IT minister and asked him to submit a compliance report within 24 hours, he said.

The chief minister has also directed the minister to call an emergency meeting over the issue to fix the problem as soon as possible.

He has also directed the minister to issue a “show cause notice” to the IT secretary.

“The IT secretary cannot give lame excuse and hold a junior one responsible,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in the note.

The note also said that Kejriwal has sought a written reply from the secretary within 24 hours.

Officials said the website was restored in few hours after the chief minister issued the note.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top