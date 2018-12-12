Delhi govt unearths Rs 262 crore cyber-tax fraud, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the Trade and Taxes Department has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police’s Economic Office Wing (EOW) for registration of FIRs into the matter.

The Delhi government has unearthed a cyber-tax fraud totalling Rs 262 crore committed by over 8,700 traders who were found showing fraudulent tax deposits into 13 banks since 2013, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the Trade and Taxes Department has registered a complaint with the Delhi Police’s Economic Office Wing (EOW) for registration of FIRs into the matter.

“Delhi govt Tax authorities have unearthed a big cyber-tax fraud. More than 8000 registered dealers have been found showing fraudulent tax deposits into 13 banks. The matter has been handed over to EOW, Delhi Police. AAP govt believes in zero tolerance to any corrupt practice (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the deputy chief minister said that during the scrutiny of suspected fraud transactions, it was noticed that such kind of fraud had been continuing since 2013 and it was going on until it was detected by the department. “The government has detected cyber-tax fraud of Rs 262 crore. As per our initial investigation, around 8,700 traders were involved in the fraud. It is a very serious issue that should be investigated thoroughly by probe agencies,” he said. Sisodia also said that the traders who were found involved in this fraud had tracked bank IDs and passwords, and also showed that they have deposited tax online, but in reality, they were not depositing tax.