Arvind Kejriwal’s Sheesh Mahal: The BJP government in Delhi is planning to open former chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal‘s official residence, which it has dubbed ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (Palace of Mirrors), to the public from next week. This development brings the controversy over the renovation of the bungalow back into the political spotlight ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announced that the government would organise tours of the entire premises at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, North Delhi. Details regarding ticketing and reservations are expected to be announced next week.

According to The Indian Express, the BJP has repeatedly cited the renovation of the bungalow to accuse the previous AAP government of corruption and misuse of public money. The party had made the issue a prominent campaign theme during the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, even displaying miniature replicas of the bungalow at rallies and public meetings. The AAP has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Advertisement

“We will show people how every room inside the Sheesh Mahal has smart lighting systems, with colours that can be changed remotely to pink, blue, brown and black. We will also show them the curtains reportedly worth crores of rupees and the marble imported from Vietnam,” Singh said.

He added that the decision to open the premises to visitors, instead of converting it into a State Guest House as planned earlier, was taken keeping in mind the interests of Delhi residents and requests from journalists.

“My first priority is to organise a special tour for our media colleagues. We want the national media to be the first to see what ‘Sheesh Mahal’ looks like from the inside,” Singh said.

The minister also alleged that the previous AAP government had shown the public only one room of the premises, where photographs of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar were displayed, while keeping the rest of the building inaccessible.

CAG report flagged 342% cost escalation

The renovation and beautification of the bungalow, where Kejriwal and his family lived from 2015, became the subject of a probe by the Vigilance Department in 2024 after allegations of irregularities and excessive expenditure emerged.

Kejriwal vacated the residence in October 2024 after stepping down as Delhi Chief Minister, but the issue has continued to feature in the BJP’s political attacks against the AAP.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year said the renovation was completed at a cost of Rs 33.66 crore, around 342% higher than the estimated expenditure.

The report also noted that Rs 18.88 crore of the total amount was spent on items described as having “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” features.

The BJP has used the findings and the allegations surrounding the renovation to question the AAP’s claims of political simplicity and financial accountability. During the 2025 Delhi Assembly campaign, the party repeatedly targeted Kejriwal over the bungalow’s construction and renovation.

BJP targets Kejriwal over bungalow

Taking aim at the former Delhi Chief Minister, Singh alleged that Kejriwal had gone back on his earlier claims that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow.

“A person who had claimed that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow first got several bungalows demolished, along with a number of servants’ quarters and garages, before constructing the ‘Sheesh Mahal’,” the minister said.

The proposed public tours are expected to give visitors access to different parts of the premises, with the government promising to share further details about the arrangements next week.

The move is likely to keep the bungalow controversy in public discussion as the BJP seeks to use the issue to target the AAP beyond Delhi, particularly ahead of the Punjab polls that are all set to take place in the first half of 2027.