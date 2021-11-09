Delhi: Govt to launch campaign against open burning of garbage

The government will also launch a campaign against open burning of garbage from November 11 to December 11, he said at a press conference.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said to curb air pollution the second phase of the anti-dust campaign will be run from November 12 to December 12.
The minister also said that the Delhi government has written to the Centre about a joint meeting of states on crop residue burning and hoped it will take a call soon.
