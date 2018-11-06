Delhi govt to file FIR against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari over Signature Bridge scuffle

Manoj Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members. (PTI)

Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday directed the home department to lodge a formal complaint with Police Commissioner against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in connection with scuffle during Signature Bridge inauguration on Sunday, ANI reported.

During the inauguration of the bridge, Manoj Tiwari and his supporters allegedly got into a scuffle with AAP members. Tiwari is a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi but was not invited to the event. He had gone there to stage a protest against the Delhi government for not inviting him.

However, Manoj Tiwari was pushed back by the members of AAP. Later, Manoj Tiwari’s office put out a video in which AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was seen pushing Delhi BJP Chief during the inauguration of Signature Bridge.

“In my constituency, I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari had told ANI.

The AAP refuted the charges and accused Tiwari of rioting during the event. AAP leader Atishi Marlena said that Police was directly or indirectly involved and allowed Manoj Tiwari and his supporters to reach the stage where the chief minister was present.

The AAP demanded the arrest of Tiwari for posing a threat to the security of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said that a party worker, who was injured in the incident, has filed a complaint with the police. He further said that the Delhi government was also exploring legal options in the case.