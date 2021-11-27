Delhi govt sends teachers to Sweden; Punjab govt sends them atop water tanks: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal joined the protesting farmers in Mohali and said that his party fully supports their demands.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal today hit out at the Congress-led Punjab government while addressing the protesting teachers in Mohali. CM Kejriwal said that while the AAP-led Delhi government sends teachers to foreign countries like England and Sweden, the Punjab government is sending them atop water tanks. He made the remarks after some protesting contractual teachers had climbed atop water tanks in Mohali urging the state government to fulfil their demands.

“I have come here to request you to come down…I promise that after we form a government here, we will solve your issues as we solved the issues of teachers in Delhi. You must have heard that education has become better in Delhi. We did not do that, it’s teachers who did that. We trusted the teachers. We gave them all facilities, we gave all facilities to schools…There (In Delhi) we sent teachers to foreign countries for training, we sent them to England, Sweden, New Zealand but I am aggrieved that here, the Punjab government sends its teachers to water tanks…I am like your elder brother. If you consider me your brother, please come down,” said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

Many contractual teachers have been protesting for the past few months outside the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in Mohali, demanding permanent jobs.

Notably, two days ago, hundreds of teachers who tried to cross over to Chandigarh to gherao Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence faced water cannons and lathi-charge on the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Opposition parties have urged the Congress government to accept the demands of the teachers.