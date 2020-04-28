Delhi govt responds after BJP’s Anil Vij calls Haryana residents working in Delhi ‘corona carriers’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Haryana Health minister Anil Vij. (File pic)

The Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party has taken strong exception to Haryana Health minister Anil Vij’s statement wherein he referred to residents of the state who worked in Delhi as ‘corona carriers’. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain slammed his Haryana counterpart and said that the minister’s remarks were misplaced and incorrect.

“It is not right to say so. Many people in Delhi work in the areas along the border of the national capital and vice versa,” Jain told the reporters.

In his remarks on Monday, Vij had blamed the Delhi government for the rise in coronavirus cases in the bordering districts of Haryana, and asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide accommodation to Haryana residents who are employed in the national capital. He had said that their daily movement increases the risk of Covid-19 spread. Vij also appealed to the Delhi government not to issue passes to such workers, adding that many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana could be corona-carriers.

“I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister to make arrangements for people who work in Delhi. They should be made to stay in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing Covid-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers,” Vij told ANI.

Vij also slammed the AAP government for allowing the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi to travel to Haryana that contributed to the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“We examined and cured 120 Tablighis who had entered Haryana from the national capital. A sizable number of cases linked to New Delhi have been found in the state. The cases of Delhi Police constable, staffers and health workers of New Delhi hospital are among examples of this,” the Minister added.

The AAP minister, however, rubbished the accusation that the city government allowed Tablighi Jamaat attendees to cross the border to enter Haryana and spread the infection.

Haryana shares its border with Delhi. Hundreds of people commute to Delhi on a daily basis. The state has reported 289 positive coronavirus cases so far and three deaths.