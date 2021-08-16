Delhi govt resends file to LG seeking probe in deaths due to oxygen shortage, writes to Amit Shah

Manish Sisodia said he has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged him to direct the LG to approve the formation of the committee.

The Delhi government has resent a file to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal seeking approval for formation of a committee of health experts to ascertain if oxygen-related deaths took place during the second COVID-19 wave, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia said he has also written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the oxygen crisis in the national capital during the second wave of coronavirus and urged him to direct the LG to approve the formation of the committee.

“The Centre and courts want to know the number of deaths due to oxygen shortage. But it is not possible to ascertain exact number of people who died due to oxygen shortage during the second wave. So, I have again sent the file pertaining to formation of a committee to probe deaths caused by oxygen crisis to the LG,” he said, adding that he was hopeful of getting the permission soon.