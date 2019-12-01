Delhi govt recommends rejection of mercy plea of one of convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya case

Published: December 1, 2019 7:39:41 PM

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Arvind Kejriwal government's recommendations in the case, they told PTI.

Arvind KejriwalArvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi

The Delhi government has “strongly recommended” to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case convicts, sources said on Sunday.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Arvind Kejriwal government's recommendations in the case, they told PTI.

