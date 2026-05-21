Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday (May 21) announced that the income eligibility limit for ration cards in the national capital will be increased from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, a move aimed at expanding access to subsidised food benefits for more families.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the revised proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for formal approval in its next meeting.

Over 7.72 lakh ration cards cancelled after audit

The chief minister also revealed that the Delhi government has cancelled nearly 7.72 lakh “invalid” ration cards following an extensive verification drive.

According to Gupta, the audit identified several categories of ineligible beneficiaries, including 1.44 lakh people who did not meet the income eligibility criteria, 35,800 beneficiaries who were not collecting rations, 29,580 deceased beneficiaries and 23,394 duplicate ration cards.

Meanwhile, the government has now invited fresh online applications from eligible residents.

‘No new ration cards issued in 13 years’

The Chief Minister claimed that no fresh ration cards had been issued in Delhi over the last 13 years, adding that the latest revision is intended to ensure that genuinely needy families are brought under the public distribution system.

She said the increase in the income cap is expected to benefit a larger section of lower and middle-income households struggling with rising living costs in the capital.