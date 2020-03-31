Delhi govt orders FIR after 24 present at Tablighi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin test positive for coronavirus

Medical team and Police are present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin where around 2500 people had attended a religious function earlier this month. 24 people have tested positive for Covid-10. (Photo ANI)

As many as 24 people who attended the Muslim congregation at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. He said that the government was not certain about the number of people who attended the event here earlier this month but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at the building for the three-day religious gathering.

He said that 1,033 people have been evacuated so far and 334 of them have been sent to hospitals while 700 have been sent to quarantine centers.

Jain said that the event’s organisers committed a grave crime and the government has urged Delhi L-G Anil Baijal to take stern action. “Disaster Act and Contagious Diseases Act was enforced in Delhi, no assembly of more than 5 people was allowed. Still they did this. I have written to Lt Governor to take strictest action against them. Delhi government has given order to file FIR,” he said.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting is underway at the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the issues of coronavirus and Markaz building event in Nizamuddin. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials are present at the meeting.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that notice has been served to organisers of a religious gathering in Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

“We have served notices for holding a religious gathering here (in Nizamuddin) during coronavirus lockdown. We are examining the matter. Action will be taken if required and then FIR will be filed immediately,” RP Meena, DCP South East said.

Six people from Telangana who attended the religious congregation organised at the Delhi-based headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin died due to the coronavirus. According to the Telangana government’s claim, coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz building. While two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each in two private hospitals, one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns.

On Monday, police and paramilitary personnel cordoned off the entire area and took the suspects for screening. ANI reported that medical team and police are present at the Markaz building. According to an estimate, around 2500 people had attended the event.