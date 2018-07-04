Delhi govt launches ‘Connect Delhi’ to increase reach of transportation facilities

The logo for the initiative, Connect Delhi, was launched at the Delhi Secretariat by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The Delhi government today launched an initiative to increase the reach of transportation facilities and provide last-mile connectivity.

The Transport department has also formed a high-level steering committee to ensure timely decision-making and speedy implementation of projects and schemes under the initiative.

The committee chaired by the Transport minister will comprise representatives of transport agencies in Delhi and experts in public transport from across the country.

The first meeting of the steering committee was held today to deliberate on proposals for bus routes and feeder service rationalisation for the Najafgarh area here.

“Under this initiative, the Delhi government is carrying out a holistic planning exercise covering all public transport modes such as buses, metro feeder services, Gramin Sewa, rural transport vehicles (RTVs) among others so as to ensure frequent, reliable and affordable public transport facility is available within 500 m walking distance from any part of Delhi,” Gahlot said.

The initiative has been conceptualised after consulting several transport experts and taking into consideration similar successful efforts globally, notably in Seoul and London, he said.

In the first phase of the initiative, the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) will carry out a scientific study on travel demands and to formulate proposals for route rationalisation and last-mile connectivity.

Subsequently, the initiative will bring multiple stakeholders such as the transport department, the DTC, the Delhi Metro Rail, the civil society and resident welfare associations together to deliberate and finalise proposals and implement them in a phased manner, he said.

The public transport system in Delhi is diverse and consists of different modes, including DTC and Cluster scheme buses, Delhi Metro, feeder services, RTVs, Gramin Sewa, e- rickshaws and other transport modes, a Transport department official said.

The official said despite such a substantial public transport infrastructure, the issues related to accessibility, availability and reliability of service still remain.

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including transport secretary Varsha Joshi and managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mangu Singh.