Delhi govt gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

Published: February 28, 2020 7:43:56 PM

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar (File image)

The Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition case, sources said on Friday.

The police had said they were leading a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

