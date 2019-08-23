Delhi govt floats tenders to provide free WiFi facility

2,000 hotspots will be set up within 30 days in the first phase. (Representational image)

The Delhi government on Friday floated tenders to provide free WiFi facility, setting a target of month-wise execution of the ambitious project of the AAP dispensation.

It will take a month to complete the tendering process and once an agency is selected, the government has set a target of setting up 11,000 hotspots to provide free internet facility across the city in 90 days.

2,000 hotspots will be set up within 30 days in the first phase.

According to the tender documents, 2,200 hotspots will be set up in 45 days in second phase while in 60 days, another 2,200 hotspots will be created.

In five phases, which are expected to be completed by November-December, all 11,000 hotspots will be set up across the national capital.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that people would be able to avail free WiFi facility within the next three-four months.

All the 70 assembly constituencies will have 1,000 hotspots, he had said, adding 4,000 hotspots will be set up at bus queue shelters.