Delhi govt declares two-day state mourning on Madan Lal Khurana’s demise

The Delhi government Sunday announced a two-day state mourning following the demise of former chief minister and veteran BJP leader Madan Lal Khurana. “We all are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of veteran leader & former CM of Delhi Shri Madan Lal Khurana ji. As a mark of respect to the departed soul, state mourning shall be observed by Delhi govt for 2 days,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Khurana (82) passed away here Saturday after prolonged illness. He had been suffering from a chest infection and fever since the last few days, his family members had said.

The veteran leader is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. Another son of his had died last month.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran, Khurana was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996 and was appointed the governor of Rajasthan in 2004. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who expressed grief on Khurana’s demise.

“Extremely saddened to learn about demise of Hon’ble former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sh Madan Lal Khurana. He will be remembered by all for his contribution to the development of Delhi. My deepest condolences,” Lt Governor Anil Baijal tweeted.