Delhi govt committee to submit recommendations on licences for home delivery of ration

October 7, 2020 6:13 PM

Additional Commissioner (Food and Supplies) Anand Kumar Tiwari, Assistant Commissioner (Policy) Rajesh Ahuja and Assistant Commissioner (Distribution) Desh Raj Singh are among the members of the committee.

The Delhi government has formed a six-member committee to submit recommendations on the issue of licences to distribution agencies for home delivery of ration under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna’.

According to an order issued by the office of the food supplies and consumer affairs commissioner, the committee has also been asked to give suggestions on the amendments required in the Delhi Specified Articles (Regulations of Distribution) Order, 1981.

The government has asked the six-member panel to submit its report within one week.

In July, the Delhi Cabinet had approved doorstep delivery of ration and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a “revolutionary” move.

Kejriwal had said that the scheme is expected to be rolled out in the next six to seven months after completion of the tendering process and other necessities.

“Under the scheme, wheat flour, rice and sugar packed hygienically in bags will be delivered to people’s doorsteps. Taking ration from a PDS shop will be optional,” Kejriwal had said in July.

There are over 17 lakh ration card holders in Delhi while the total number of beneficiaries is around 70 lakh.

