Delhi govt believes in investing in common man: AAP on Oppn criticism of ‘freebies’

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government had also announced free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the city.

The Delhi government believes in investing in people and it is its responsibility to extend all kinds of facilities to its people, the AAP said, responding to the opposition’s criticism of “freebies” being offered by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dispensation.

The Delhi government had recently announced its plans to make metro rides free for women. In August, the Delhi Cabinet gave in-principle approval to a scheme for free bus rides for women in the city from October 29.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government had also announced free electricity of up to 200 units for domestic consumers and later extended the scheme to tenants residing in the city. It had also announced a waiver of water bill arrears for city residents.

The opposition parties have criticised the Delhi government for giving “freebies”, saying it may lead to losses. With the Delhi Assembly polls scheduled early next year, they have also questioned the timing of these announcements.

“Look at any developed country in the world, you will find free healthcare and education. In some countries even the public transport is completely free, for example Luxembourg,” an AAP volunteer said in a minute-long video posted on the newly launched AK mobile app.

“When a government relaxes tax on corporates, it makes an investment in the corporates and expects the corporates to give it something in return. AAP believes that such an investment must also be made on the common man and that is what is being done by us,” the volunteer explained.

In another minute-long video, the AAP volunteer addressed allegations of the Delhi government’s “freebies” being against the premise of gender equality.

“The World Economic Forum had told India that if it wants to improve its economy then it needs to increase women’s labour participation rate. The Kejriwal government understands this and is working towards it and that is why it is empowering its women force,” he said.

The AK mobile app was launched by Kejriwal on Wednesday to tackle fake news against the AAP and stay in touch with the party volunteers.

In the coming weeks, AAP social media head Ankit Lal said, party leaders will post videos in the “Truth vs Propaganda” section of the app to debunk fake news.