Delhi govt allows reopening of cinemas, theatres with 50% seating capacity from October 15

October 7, 2020 8:25 PM

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejrjiwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government.

Briefing the press at his residence, the Union minister also said that online booking of tickets will be encouraged but box office will be open for single-screen theatres. The coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown was first announced from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31.

 

The Delhi government on Wednesday permitted reopening of cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), such establishments will remain closed in COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

The DDMA also allowed all weekly markets to function with immediate effect. Until now, only two such markets were being allowed in every municipal zone every day. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejrjiwal said that cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 15 and they will have to follow all guidelines issued by the central government.

The coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown was first announced from March 25 and it was extended in phases till May 31. The Unlock process in the country had begun on June 1 with the graded reopening of commercial, social, religious and other activities.

