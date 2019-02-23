Delhi Government vs Centre: Arvind Kejriwal to sit on indefinite fast demanding full statehood for the national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is planning to sit on an indefinite fast from March 1 demanding statehood for the national capital. Announcing this in the Assembly today the CM said his indefinite fast will only end after Delhi is given full statehood.

“Democracy has been implemented in the entire nation, but not Delhi. Public votes & selects a government, but the government has no power. So, we are starting a movement on March 1 & I will sit on indefinite fast for the full statehood of Delhi,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The chief minister further claimed that people in Delhi were facing “injustice and humiliation” since independence as the government they elected did not have the power to work for them for them.

“The elected government of Delhi cannot give people justice, work for them and take up development works because it lacks power and the central government obstructs its functioning. Is the value of Delhi voters less than other states?” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The chief minister further pointed out that Centre has control over municipal corporations, DDA and Delhi Police. Because of this reason, people of the national capital were “suffering due to the high crime rate, insanitation and lack of development”.

Kejriwal’s statement has come in the wake of Supreme Court’s split-judgment on regulations of services in the national capital on the power tussle between the city government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

During the hearing, a two-judge bench consisting of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AK Sikri did not agree with the jurisdiction of Centre and Delhi government over transfer or appointments of bureaucrats in Delhi. The bench ruled out that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will continue under the Centre’s control.

A larger bench will decide on who will have the final say on bureaucrats transfer and appointments in the national capital.