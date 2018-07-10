Delhi government to send 400 teachers to Singapore for training

Sisodia said that the Cabinet approved a proposal for sending the teachers to Singapore for training.

The Delhi government will send 400 teachers to the Singapore-based National Institute of Education for training, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today.

Two hundred teachers of Delhi government-run schools underwent training at the premier institute last year.

“Delhi govt will be sending 400 teachers for training to Singapore based National Inst. of Education. 200 teachers have already got trained by this worlds top educators-training institute last year. Proposal approved today (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

Commenting on the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “The future of any country depends upon its teachers. They shape our kids. Del govt is committed to providing best training to its teachers (sic).”